LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Brandenburg Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile last seen Wednesday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the department asked the community to be on the lookout for the girl, who it said was last seen around 3 p.m. near the Meade County Court House.
She is believed to be wearing blue jean shorts, a black jacket and a cheetah print backpack.
Police said the girl ran away from home. There is an active missing persons case for her at the department.
Because she is a juvenile, police are not releasing her name or exact age.
If you see her or know where she might be, you're asked to call your local police department or Meade County E-911 at 270-422-4911.
