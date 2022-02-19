LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The assistant chief of the Hardinsburg Police Department has been charged with driving under the influence.
Bruce Anthony, who is also running for sheriff of Breckinridge County, says he was arrested while responding to a 911 call this weekend.
Anthony took over the helm at the Breckinridge County Sheriff's office in 2019, after Sheriff Todd Pate was arrested for his second DUI in less than five years. Pate retired in February of 2020 following the criminal charges.
Anthony's arrest citation was not immediately available, but he said he was on the way home when the police department received a call, so he decided to respond to the incident instead of going home.
Anthony was arrested by Breckinridge County sheriff's deputies on Armes Payne Lane. It was not immediately known what the department was responding to in Hardinsburg.
Anthony, who is now out of the Grayson County Detention Center, told WDRB News on Saturday that he "made a mistake." He said he was taken to the jail in Grayson County instead of the Breckinridge County Jail because of a conflict of interest.
He plans to leave Sunday for a 30-day rehab program.
