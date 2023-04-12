LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The historic Brown Hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Louisville by turning back the clock and offering a chance to win an overnight stay in a luxury suite for $19.23.
The Brown opened in downtown Louisville in October 1923. Now, it's planning a year-long celebration that kicks off this month with a Tableside Mint Julep experience and a chance to win a night's stay in one of its luxury suites for just $19.23.
Beginning this Saturday, April 15, and continuing through Monday, May 15, participants can take part in a contest for a chance to win a night's stay in one of the Brown's luxury guest room suites for a special rate of $19.23, according to a news release from the hotel.
It's part of the hotel's celebration of its 100-year anniversary on Oct. 25.
Here's how to enter: email your favorite story about the hotel's founder, J. Graham Brown, or your favorite hot brown or hotel story to info@brownhotel.com.
The 10 best story submissions will win a night at The Brown for $19.23.
CLICK HERE for more information on the hotel’s additional special anniversary offerings.
The hotel is also including a Derby-themed event as part of the celebration, with the Tableside Mint Julep experience in the hotel's Lobby Bar and Grill beginning in April and continuing until Derby Day in May. For $100, guests will receive an Old Carter Bourbon Mint Julep that will be assembled and presented tableside.
The celebration will continue with a Roaring '20s-themed Crystal Ballroom Gala on Oct. 25. The evening will include dining and dancing, interactive historic tours of the hotel and themed cocktails in the rooftop garden. Tickets and reservations for this event are required.
