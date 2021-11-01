LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Brownsboro Hardware & Paint hammer out a deal to sell the business.
Longtime owners Jim and Marilyn Lehrer sold the business to Louisville store manager Doug Carroll.
"After 23 years in the business here and decades in the hardware business, we decided it was time for a change," Jim Lehrer said in a release. "While we had interest from several out-of-state owners, we wanted ownership to stay local. Doug has been with us for more than two decades, and he knows the business. It’s in good hands, both now and in the future."
For Carroll, taking over the stores is a great opportunity. "I started work here at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint when I was 16," he said in the release. "I have learned from the best, and I intend to continue to maintain and grow the legacy that is Brownsboro Hardware & Paint."
Carroll says he plans to continue the stores’ community involvement and philanthropic efforts like the Big Green EGGFest. There will be no staffing changes, and Jim Lehrer will stay with the business for at least a year to ease the transition.
"The difference," Lehrer joked, "is that I’ll only have to work 40 hours a week, instead of 60-70."
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint recently celebrated its 61st anniversary. A national hardware magazine, HBS Dealer, awarded the store its "Superstar" recognition for being the top hardware store in Kentucky over the past decade, and the Prospect Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Brownsboro Hardware & Paint as "Best Business of 2021."
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint has two locations - 4858 Brownsboro Road in Louisville, and 9521 US 42 in Prospect.
