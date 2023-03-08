LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The four-day Bourbon & Beyond music festival in Louisville will be headlined by Bruno Mars, Brandi Carlilie, The Killers and more.
The lineup, announced Wednesday, will run from Sept. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Get ready to celebrate the perfect blend of bourbon, food, and music in Louisville this September! GA, Mint VIP, and Angel’s Envy Beyond VIP Passes, plus Camping Passes are on sale NOW @ https://t.co/yeQhw9BUI1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EIQgcTvNQz— Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) March 8, 2023
More than 140,000 people attended the 2022 festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days.
"Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky," Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, said in a news release Wednesday. "We can’t wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true."
On Saturday of that September weekend, Bourbon & Beyond hosted its biggest crowd in festival history. Festival officials said there were 41,000 people in attendance during the day that was headlined by Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet.
Weekend general admission and VIP passes, along with camping, are available for $10 down on the festival's layaway option.
Single day general admission is $99.99 with a $26.29 fee. A weekend general admission ticket is $299.99 with fees of 54.60. one day lawn chair passes are $3.85 with $1.15 fee.
"We were totally blown away by Brandi Carlile’s performance at Bourbon & Beyond last year," Wimmer said in a news release. "She is the voice of a generation and her set had such an impact on the crowd, we immediately knew we had to bring her back as a headliner. Having her return as a headliner, along with Bruno Mars, The Killers, The Black Keys as well as 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Duran Duran, wow…we can’t wait to share the great community and spirit of bourbon country with the world."
