LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Buechel Fire Department could be taking over the Camp Taylor Fire Protection District within the next week.
A board of directors for both districts approved the merger this week. It would mean that these two districts, which neighbor each other, will both be served by Buechel Fire.
"It's going to enhance services," Camp Taylor Chief Kyle Brown said. "We're going to increase staffing. We're going to add an ambulance to the fire district that will be staffed here 24 hours a day."
Brown said he believes this is an essential move for the communities being served.
Additional resources, such as additional staff and a 24/7 ambulance, will allow the station in Camp Taylor to better serve the community. There will likely be a tax increase in the district to support the ambulance, but the fire tax will stay the same.
"Having an ambulance here 24 hours a day, that's for the safety and well-being of our firefighters and the community," Brown said.
At one point, Jefferson County was operating 21 different fire protection districts. If this merger goes through, that number would be down to eight.
The fewer the better, fire officials say, because it prevents duplicate efforts.
"Once you start eliminating that stuff, it adds up to a sum of money which will allow us to add a fourth person on this fire truck where we've been operating with three," Brown said.
The 78-year reign of the "Camp Taylor Fire District" name will likely come to an end as it is set to be covered with Buechel letters, but fire officials assure the community will be better served.
"Be patient, because it will be a better fire department," Brown said. "It will be a better service. We didn't go away. We just improved."
The only thing that could block the move is if 51% of landowners in the district sign a petition.
The merger could become official as soon as Monday, officials said.
