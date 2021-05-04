LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace Distillery added more new warehouses, part of a $1.2 billion investment plan.
It's already added 10 new warehouses that hold nearly 59,000 barrels each. All 10 of those are now full.
Buffalo Trace said it's now building an 11th warehouse and plans to add one new one every four months until further notice.
In a news release, the distillery said the addition of these 10 warehouses gives the area more than 1 million aging whiskey barrels.
