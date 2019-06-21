BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is offering a new class to make sure people know how to properly use a gun.
Starting next Thursday, anyone over 21 years old in Kentucky who can legally own a gun can carry it hidden on themselves. A permit to carry a concealed gun won't be needed anymore in the state.
So at the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office gun range used by law enforcement, the targets are up.
"Since we're having new Senate Bill 150 coming into effect the last week of June, we wanted to provide training for citizens of Bullitt County," Sheriff Walt Sholar. "I have some concern that people will be unaware of where they can't take a gun. I also have some concern people believe they have skill that they may not have as to how to use a gun."
Sholar and his office will teach you gun skills.
On June 29, they're hosting a free Defensive Handgun & Safety course for Bullitt County residents who are 21 and older.
It's open to the first 25 people who register, but it is not a concealed carry class. You must be a Bullitt County resident.
Personal safety, gun safety and shooting will all be part of this class as Sholar and deputies volunteer their time to teach.
"The portion of human torso that will stop someone to hurt you is about 6 inches wide," he said. "So that's why we have this 6-inch-wide, 13-inch box that we work and have people shoot into."
While you won't have to have a concealed carry permit in Kentucky, you will need one to travel across state lines. Even with the new law, there are still gun restrictions on school grounds and federal buildings.
Sholar said if there's huge interest, there could be another safety class in the future.
To attend the class, you have to provide your own glasses as well as hearing protection, a gun, ammunition and a holster.
Sholar reminds people about the four cardinal rules of gun safety: treating all guns as loaded, never allow the muzzle to cover anything that you're not willing to kill or destroy, keep your finger off the trigger and on something solid until you decide to shoot and always know your target and what's beyond and around your target.
For more information on the safety class, contact the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
