LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students at Bullitt County Public Schools will soon double the amount of time they can spend inside the classroom during the pandemic.
In less than two weeks, the district will start expanding in-person learning to four days a week.
It's a relief for many parents who have been navigating the hybrid schedule, toggling between two days of in-person learning with NTI.
"I know for my kids, (the schedule) is really wearing on them. They're starting to have anxiety issues and they're not sleeping at night. This just couldn't be better timing," said Angela Gonterman, whose children attend Cedar Grove Elementary in Shepherdsville.
On March 15, BCPS elementary schools will start learning in-person four days a week, followed by middle schools on March 22 and high schools on March 29. Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day for everyone.
"We're excited," said Superintendent Jesse Bacon. "Our goal from the beginning has been to try and maximize the number of in-person learning days that we possibly could."
Bacon said expanding in-person learning is "the best way to address any failures and the social/emotional learning issues our students are facing" as a result of prolonged periods of virtual learning.
Other parents are also thankful to settle into a more solid routine as some of their work lives start to change as well.
"I'm going to have to go back to in-person work soon, so it's definitely a relief," said Holli Duke, whose children also attend Cedar Grove. "My kids are so excited to be with their friends, and their teachers, and just be back to normal."
The district is keeping its virtual academy open for families who aren't ready to return to in-person instruction. About 25% of the district's 13,000 students will remain virtual while about 75% of students plan to attend in-person, Bacon said.
