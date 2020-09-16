LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Public Schools district needs bus monitors to help keep students safe and healthy when they return to the classroom.
A job fair at the Roby Elementary School bus dropoff at 1148 KY-44 in Shepherdsville was held Monday, and scheduled to end at 1 p.m.
Another job fair is planned for Friday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m until 5 p.m.
The monitors will take students' temperatures, dispense hand sanitizer and help the driver disinfect the bus after runs.
They will work from 5:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Pay starts at $12.64 an hour.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.