LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Burgers, hot dogs and frozen treats are on the menu for Louisville's newest restaurant.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened on Shelbyville Rd. near Interstate 265 in Middletown on Tuesday. A busy lunch crowd lined up for the chain's made-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs and frozen custard.
The restaurant at 12929 Shelbyville Rd. includes a dining room, patio seating and drive-thru service. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The new location is the first of seven new restaurants planned in the Louisville area over the next few years. The owner tells WDRB they’re scoping out Fern Creek for the second location and hope to have something by the end of the year.
