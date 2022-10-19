LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ascend Elements will get $480 million in federal funding to build two new plants in Hopkinsville.
The plants will create about 400 jobs.
The money comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law to supercharge U.S battery manufacturing.
Ascend turns recycled lithium-ion batteries into parts for electric vehicle batteries.
One plant will process materials, the other will make the parts.
The plants will make enough parts to power 250,000 electric vehicles per year.
