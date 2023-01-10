BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- At just 22 years old, Sydney Kidd’s pet grooming business — Waggin’ Wonders — is booming.
The Brownstown woman is in the process of purchasing the building she is renting, something that happened just a month ago.
"It was honestly a perfect set-up for it, and I am just kind of putting my own spin on what I want out of it," Kidd said Tuesday.
Kidd grew up in 4H and started with trimming animal hooves. She began working with a groomer, learned the ropes and eventually stepped out on her own not that long after high school.
"I have my whole life to go and do this, so it's definitely a very surreal thing," she said. "I just kind of knew it was my thing after working in a couple different groom shops, and it was just one of those things when you know, you know."
Now a small business owner, Kidd has a full plate. She is her only full-time employee and often gets help from students in the area who also have a passion for animals.
And in addition to being a groomer, Waggin’ Wonders is also a doggie daycare. Kidd can have up to 30 dogs at a time.
She can sometimes work 13-hour days, something she didn’t plan on when first starting off. But it quickly became a reality. And although she has her grooming license, it's not needed in Indiana.
"It’s definitely a process, and people don’t realize the process that we have to go through to get the end result that they want," Kidd said.
Kidd said she loves what she does, and now that’s she’s achieved her dream, she's doing what she can so others up and coming in the business can achieve theirs.
"I get to give back in ways that most people wouldn’t be able to," she said. "It is definitely a blessing."
