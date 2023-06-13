LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new battery cell plant is coming to Indiana.
The state of Indiana announced plans to build a $3 billion electric car battery cell plant in northern Indiana.
General Motors and South Korea-based Samsung SDI are teaming up to build the plant just east of New Carlisle in St. Joseph County.
"This historic investment is further proof that Indiana has turned it up and shifted into a higher gear when it comes to helping create the future of mobility and more customer options out on the open road," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a news release.
The plant is expected to create 1,700 manufacturing jobs. Construction is set to start within the year.
Operations are expected to begin in 2026.
The plant will house production lines to build battery cells, which will help increase the accessibility and affordability of electric cars.
