LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is being recognized for having some of the best hotels and restaurants in the country.
AAA is out with its list of Four Diamond establishments that it calls "travel gems." Louisville has six hotels and two restaurants on the list this year that includes some of the best known spots in the city.
Louisville AAA Four Diamond Hotels
- 21c Museum Hotel, 700 West Main St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2008.
- Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown, 501 South Fourth St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2015.
- Hotel Distil, Autograph Collection, 101 West Main St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2020
- Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 West Jefferson St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2005.
- Omni Louisville Hotel, 400 S. 2nd St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2018.
- The Brown Hotel, 335 W. Broadway, a Four Diamond hotel since 1993.
Louisville AAA Four Diamond Restaurants
- English Grill, 335 W. Broadway, a Four Diamond restaurant since 1994.
- Vincenzo’s Restaurant, 150 S. 5th St., a Four Diamond restaurant since 2007.
In a release, AAA said these establishments are part of an exclusive list of more than 1,700 Four Diamond hotels and more than 600 Four Diamond restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Less than 5% of hotels and restaurants make the cut.
To earn the coveted AAA Four Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass what AAA said is a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays for hotels, and a review by a panel of experts. Each are evaluated annually to make sure the quality is maintained. To read more about the Diamond designation, click here.
