LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company is expanding into a new building that is more than four times the size of its old one.
Orion Wholesale, which sells guns to licensed firearms dealers across the country, moved its headquarters into a new 130,000-square-foot facility on Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
"This really today kind of shows you where we came from," said Brent Taylor, CEO of Orion Wholesale. "If you saw the old facility, you know it'd fit in the corner office of this place. This is a big deal to be standing in front of this."
Orion's old building was just under 30,000 square feet.
"There's so many good things going on in Jeffersonville, but I love a family-owned business of this magnitude saying, 'We want to be in Jeff," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.
The company is hiring for several departments. To learn more or to apply, click here.
