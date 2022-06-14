LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Angel's Envy unveiled its new $8.2 million expansion Tuesday in downtown Louisville, an overhaul of its East Main Street distillery complex.
The renovation added 13,000 square feet to the building at 500 East Main Street and more than doubled the expected annual guest capacity to more than 100,000 guests per year.
The expansion also includes the addition of a new retail area, five tasting rooms, a new bar, event space and catering kitchen. A "Bottle your Own" experience room will also offer guests the opportunity to fill their own bottle from the distillery's Single Barrel offering.
The expansion created about 20 new jobs, Angel's Envy said.
