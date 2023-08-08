LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football fans will be able to enjoy a local cheesesteak restaurant during home football games at L&N Stadium this season.
Barry Washington is opening a Barry's Cheesesteaks location inside the stadium on the fifth floor concourse. It will be open for all seven UofL football home games.
"I believe that each location we're able to have, we can use it in a way to help the community change," Washington said Tuesday. "And the community will help us change also."
The stadium location is in addition to the existing location of Barry's Cheesesteaks on Valley Station Road.
Washington has been serving up food to Louisville since 2013 and isn't shy about his secret recipe.
"I know who I am and I know that what I got is a gift," he said. "I'm just trying to share it with many people."
Washington uses his food and restaurant as a way to give youth opportunities. His restaurant is part of Valley High School's business curriculum, a partnership that gives Washington a way to mentor young students seeking opportunities.
The partnership also means adults from Valley High School will volunteer to work the restaurant during the games a L&N Stadium. Portions of the sales will be donated back to the school.
"This gives me a chance to find clever ways to give back but yet encourage and build people up," Washington said.
As he prepares to open other franchises, he believes his recipe is one for success.
"Getting in this stadium is giving me the idea that there's a stadium up in Lexington. There's a stadium across the bridge in Indiana. There's a stadium in Ohio," Washington said. "I'm believing that this is just part of getting into these stadiums and being able to spread that word of love and treat people right."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.