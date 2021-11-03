LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau is building a new headquarters in Louisville.
The BBB has been downtown for 75 years, but on Wednesday morning, it broke ground in the Eastpoint Office Park on LaGrange Road. Of course, an accredited business is building the new 6,600-square-foot space.
The BBB president and CEO Reanna Smith-Hamblen says the office will be able to better support member businesses.
"We wanted to have more space for these businesses where they could come hang out in our community rooms, we can have networking events, seminars, easy parking. We're just very excited to be able to share that space with other people," she says.
Construction is expected to take six to eight months. The office will serve businesses in Louisville, Southern Indiana, and Western Kentucky.
The BBB's mission is to help people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. It also offers small business resources and alerts the public to scams that trend in our area.
