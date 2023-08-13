LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of vendors and business owners showed off their products at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday.
The Black Business Expo was held by Louisville Urban League in celebration of Black Business Month, encouraging attendees to shop with local Black-owned businesses. The marketplace featured vendors with clothing, jewelry, crafts and more.
Khamari Bibbs and her grandmother
had their business, GinasGlitzGlam, set up selling jewelry. They were appreciative of the opportunity to showcase their business.
"It's a great opportunity for small businesses, especially for people just getting out of their comfort zones, trying new things," Bibbs said. "It's a great idea."
Images of Black Business Expo held at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 13, 2023.
Bibbs' grandmother started the business three years ago.
"It took a while to get to where we are at right now," Bibbs said. "I am proud of my grandmother for stepping outside of her comfort zone."
Shawna Mickens had a booth set up displaying her clothing items. It was the third time she has a
booth showcasing her apparel.
The event also featured a panel discussion that shared strategies for small business owners. There was also workshops for business owners wanting to learn more about growing their business.
