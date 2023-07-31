LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tentative agreement between UPS and the leaders of the Teamsters union would lock in raises for 340,000 rank-and-file workers at the shipping giant — even those not yet hired — and establish a new minimum of $21 per hour.
But just how will the increases work, and how much growth is built into the contract?
Using the examples the Teamsters shared with members, I made four charts showing how the raises would change pay rates for different sorts of workers. I also added an element — a compound annual growth rate — to capture the rate of increase in a single figure over the five-year period.
And I added one more example, by request, based on my own calculations: That of a part-timer making $20 an hour under a "market rate adjustment."
I walked through these examples in the following videos for WDRB’s YouTube channel: