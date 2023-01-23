LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon fans have a chance at an exclusive trip.
Buffalo Trace filled its eighth millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition, reported by FOX Business, four years after the Frankfort-based distillery filled its seventh millionth barrel.
To celebrate the barrels, Buffalo Trace is offering a chance at the "Bourbon Experience of a Lifetime," which includes lodging at the distillery's exclusive Stagg Lodge. The contest offers a $10,000 trip for two, including a two-night stay, roundtrip airfare and car service.
To enter the contest, click here.
The invite-only lodge has never been open to the public before. The lodge has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a double-sided fireplace.
Buffalo Trace distills popular brands like Van Winkle, Eagle Rare, George T. Stagg, Blanton's and E.H. Taylor, Jr.
