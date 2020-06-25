LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building that houses Headlines Music Hall is up for sale, but owners said the popular music venue has no plans of closing.
The 6,736-square-foot building, at 1386 Lexington Road, was listed June 17 with a sale price of $995,000. The business, which for decades has hosted concerts for music fans of all genres, is not going anywhere, co-owner Joe Argabrite told WDRB News.
"We are looking for lease-back options to move forward," he said.
In a post to the venue's Facebook page, Argabrite said the venue needs "ongoing community and congressional support" while concerts are still on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
