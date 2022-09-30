LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is receiving over $1.6 million to fund three infrastructure projects that will expand internet access, repair roads and provide clean water.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the $1,651,015 in funding on Friday.
"We are investing in our communities like never before to help them build roads, bridges, outdoor spaces, better internet access and updated water systems," Coleman said in a news release.
Coleman also highlighted Gov. Andy Beshear's June announcement of 46 grants totaling $89.1 million to expand high-speed internet across Kentucky. Bardstown Connect received a grant for $1 million.
The rest of the money will go to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Cleaner Water Program in Bullitt County.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.