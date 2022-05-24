LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students could leave their graduation rehearsal with a job this week.
Students leaving their rehearsal at the Kentucky Exposition Center this week have the opportunity to head over to the West Wing of the center for a career fair where they have the chance to get hired on the spot.
JCPS worked with Kentucky Career Center, Greater Louisville Inc. and KentuckianaWorks to organize the after-the-tassel career fair. There are about 80 booths set up by employers such as UPS, Amazon and Ford, as well as colleges like the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
The career fair includes a DJ playing in the back, a photo booth and a room students can do an on-the-spot interview if they hit it off with any of the companies.
Kimora Russ, a graduating senior from Male High School, said she was looking for a job to save up for a car and was excited to see so many options at the fair.
"I would tell them to come because there's a whole bunch of different careers here," she said. "There's something for everyone here. So, if you don't like retail or if you don't like fast food, then there's other places you could come and you could win a lot of stuff while you're here."
The Kentucky Career Center said it can help anyone over 18 at any time if they need help figuring out which job might be right for them or if someone is interested in a career change.
This is the inaugural career fair collaboration and organizers said they expect it to return each year. The fair runs from about 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, through Thursday,
