LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The female master distiller at Castle & Key distillery says she is getting out of the business.
Marianne Eaves is leaving the Frankfort distillery. She was the master distiller there for four years and helped start Castle & Key.
"It was a brave choice for Will and Wes to consider a young person as a master distiller and then also to have the courage, I guess, to hire a female in an industry that's so male-dominated," Eaves said in September.
"She was young, she was creative, and she was brilliant," said Will Arvin, part-owner of Castle and Key.
Arvin and business partner Wes Murry poached Eaves from Brown-Forman and made her one of the very few female master distillers. She took her chemical engineering background, trained under historied distillers and then took the reins at Castle and Key.
Eaves is well-known for being the former master taster at Old Forester and Woodford Reserve.
She says she is now moving on to pursue other goals.
Related:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.