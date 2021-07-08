NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new café is now open in downtown New Albany.
Terri Lynn's Cafe & Catering officially opened Thursday morning, at 133 East Market Street. The owner, Terri Lynn Doyle, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.
Doyle has been in the food catering business for more than 20 years, and has always wanted to open a café.
"I felt like I was too old and too broken, too -- whatever -- to start a new adventure, but things just fell into place and here we are," Doyle said.
The café serves everything from baked sweets to signature sandwiches. It will be open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
