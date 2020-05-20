LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is now accepting proposals to develop vacant property in the 1400 block of South 11th Street.
The city hopes to redevelop the 16.7-acre property most recently occupied by the French chemical company Rhodia and a wastewater plant into a sustainable development that will provide needed amenities and jobs to residents. It has been vacant since 1994, with only one historic structure, the two-story Jones-Dabney Company Laboratory, remaining on the land.
"The large Rhodia property, located near downtown and the University of Louisville, provides an immense opportunity for any developer," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release. "It will be critical that developers who submit a proposal engage with the surrounding residents and produce a project that complements the neighborhood."
Responses to the Solicitation of Interest are due no later than 3 p.m. on June 17 and should include:
- A detailed narrative describing aspects of the proposed project, including type and size of development, number and size of buildings, proposed uses, rationale for the design concept and an environmental remediation plan;
- An explanation of the development team’s qualifications and experience undertaking a project of similar size and scope;
- A detailed financial plan, including expected sources of funding, any city and state incentives anticipated to be requested, and a five-year forecast of projected income and expenses;
- A commitment to hire and train workers from the surrounding neighborhoods and CDBG-eligible census tracts;
- A plan to address/mitigate displacement and/or gentrification and for engaging with residents, property owners and neighboring businesses throughout the process.
All submissions will be posted on louisvilleky.gov for public review on June 19, and the public comment period will run through July 17. Each submission will be evaluated by a seven-person selection committee, and the selected developer will be required to meet regularly with a Project Advisory Group, comprised of Park Hill residents, throughout the planning and construction process.
All Project Advisory Group meetings will be posted and open to the public.
