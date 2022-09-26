LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month.
Academy Sports and Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway just off Interstate 65.
The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations.
Earlier this year, the company said the new store would include up to 60 new jobs.
According to Academy's website, the Jeffersonville location will be the third location in Indiana. The other two stores are in Evansville and Terre Haute. There are six locations in Kentucky, including Louisville, Middletown, Lexington and Elizabethtown.
To look at available jobs at the new southern Indiana store, click here.
