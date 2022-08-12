LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular restaurant in Louisville's NuLu entertainment district is calling it quits after more than 10 years of service.
According to its Facebook page, Decca Restaurant, located at 812 East Market Street, is closing its doors in September.
"Thank you for your support," the Facebook post reads. "You will never know what it has meant to us and how you have impacted our lives."
The post says the restaurant's last day of operation will be Friday, Sept. 23.
"Please come by and see us between now and then so that we may say thank you in person."
The restaurant closed during the pandemic and used that time to make some updates to the building and spruce up its patio to include space for live music. A grand re-opening was held last October.
The restaurant does not give a reason for the decision to close.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.