LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is recalling more than 98,000 pickup trucks due to faulty air bag inflators.
The recall affects Ford Ranger pickup trucks with 2004-06 model years. The automaker said replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
The faulty inflators were put into the trucks due to a prior recall in 2017-18.
Dealers will inspect and replace the inflators as needed.
Ford says no injuries or deaths have been reported relating to the new recall.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.