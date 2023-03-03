Ford Rangers on Michigan assembly line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is recalling more than 98,000 pickup trucks due to faulty air bag inflators.

The recall affects Ford Ranger pickup trucks with 2004-06 model years. The automaker said replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

The faulty inflators were put into the trucks due to a prior recall in 2017-18.

Dealers will inspect and replace the inflators as needed.

Ford says no injuries or deaths have been reported relating to the new recall.

