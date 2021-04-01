LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co.'s Louisville Assembly Plant is scheduled to be idle for another two weeks later this month as the scarcity of computer chips needed for various vehicle components continues to hamper the automaker's operations.
LAP, which employs about 3,900 hourly workers, has already lost four weeks of production in 2021 because of the parts shortage.
The Fern Valley Road factory is set to be off the weeks of April 12 and April 19, according to the company.
But while LAP was one of the only Ford plants affected initially, the outages are widespread now. Ford announced a number of production cuts:
• Dearborn Truck Plant will be down the weeks of April 5 and April 12. In addition, we are canceling super shifts there the weeks of April 26, May 10, May 31 and June 21
• Kansas City Assembly Plant – Truck side only – will be down the week of April 5. We are also canceling super shifts at KCAP Truck side the weeks of April 12, April 19, April 26, May 3, May 10, May 17, June 7 and June 14
• Kansas City Assembly Plant – Transit side – is canceling super shifts for the weeks of April 5, April 12 and April19
• Chicago Assembly Plant is canceling a super shift for the week of April 5
• Ohio Assembly Plant is canceling super shifts for the weeks of April 12 and April 26
• Oakville Assembly Complex will be down the weeks of April 12, April 19 and April 26
Ford's larger Louisville factory, Kentucky Truck Plant, has not been fully idled but has seen some shifts canceled because of the shortage as recently as last week.