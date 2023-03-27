LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer Beer Fest will return this summer to the Frazier History Museum in downtown Louisville.
The block party will be held July 29 in front of the museum at Main and 9th streets.
The festival will feature more than 200 specialty beers, food, live music and games.
"We've created a new tradition on Main Street celebrating the rich brewing history in Kentucky," Andy Treinen, president of the Frazier History Museum, said in a news release Monday. "As we add our signature touches, it'll get bigger and better every year. We're so excited to bring folks to the heart of downtown Louisville for something special to enjoy."
General admission tickets are currently $50, while VIP tickets are $80 and include admission one hour before everyone else.
The event is open for general admission from 5-8 p.m. To get your tickets, click here.
