LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gas company for Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in southern Indiana wants customers to pay more — but that might not happen.
Vectren and it's parent company, CenterPoint, want a natural gas rate increase of $20.8 million.
However, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is recommending a denial of that request.
Rebuttal testimony from Vectren is due on May 3, with a hearing set for May 24. A final order is expected later this year.
