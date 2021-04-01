Vectren says home explosion not their responsibility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gas company for Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in southern Indiana wants customers to pay more — but that might not happen.

Vectren and it's parent company, CenterPoint, want a natural gas rate increase of $20.8 million.

However, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is recommending a denial of that request.

Rebuttal testimony from Vectren is due on May 3, with a hearing set for May 24. A final order is expected later this year.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags