LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most popular authentic German restaurants is closed after more than 28 years in business.
The owners of Gasthaus German Restaurant on Brownsboro Road, just off Interstate 264, announced the closure online Monday. In a post on its website, the Greipel family said they've decided to take an early retirement.
"It’s been an honor to bring our little bit of Germany to Louisville, by serving our home cooked meals to you and your families," they wrote. "We have enjoyed the many memories over the years and would like to thank our guests and our hardworking staff for this blessing."
Gasthaus opened in December 1993 serving made-from-scratch dishes. The Greipels said while their time is up, they hope "someone with the enthusiasm and love for the German culture" will step up and take it over.
