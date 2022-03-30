LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The La Grange Railroad Museum and Learning Center is chugging right along with a new expansion.
A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for Phase 1 of the project, which will be a learning park. It's set to include classroom space that will offer a range of classes for both children and adults.
Organizers said they're excited to bring history to life for even more people.
"We want people to understand railroad history," said Len Dunman, with the La Grange Railroad Museum and Learning Center. "We want people to visit the museum. We want them to know this is one of the nice and relaxing places in La Grange and Oldham County. And we want them to come back."
The La Grange Railroad Museum and Learning Park is in a historic, 107-year-old train depot. Outside on a piece of train track, there's a dining car, a caboose and a steam engine.
