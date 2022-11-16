LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews.
The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
"We get to bring an entertainment aspect that Kentucky didn't have before," said Hollie Patierno, director of operations at Topgolf. "To be able to be here and open our doors and offer not only the game of golf but the entertainment to the entire city and state — we are uber excited for."
There are also some age restrictions. Anyone under 16 must be supervised by a guest 21 years of age or older, and after 9 p.m. anyone under 18 must be supervised by a guest 21 or older.
Topgolf said the venue is equipped with its "Toptracer technology, which enables Players to track their golf ball’s speed, distance, height and play interactive games including Angry Birds and Jewel Jam."
The Louisville location focuses on a bourbon-inspired menu and cocktails. And there is more coming to the Oxmoor area. The Eagle, Condado Tacos, mini-golf Puttshack and the Capital Grille are all under construction near the Topgolf site.
Topgolf said it expects to hire around 500 employees for its Louisville location and, according to its website, still has part-time an full-time positions open.
