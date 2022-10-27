LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts has opened its fourth location in Fern Creek.
The new location is at 6405 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, which is just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway.
"The location is ideal for Jeff's - great visibility, easy in and out, and a wonderful area with great neighborhoods and businesses." said Wes Johnson, Managing Partner in a press release.
The donut shop will be open 24 hours, seven days a week.
The other three locations include Dutchman's Lane in St. Matthews The Village Market in Paristown, and the original location in Jeffersonville.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.