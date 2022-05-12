CLERMONT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends, food and bourbon are part of the new homestead experience at the James B. Beam Distilling Co.
"A lot of great things happening around American whiskey and food and exciting times here at James B. Beam Distilling," Master Distiller Freddie Noe said.
The $45 million project at the distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, offers visitors the unique opportunity to learn about the history, pair the best bourbon with a meal at The Kitchen Table or take a craft cocktail class.
"It's also education on what bourbon is about, what it's made of and, kind of, where we see the future of bourbon going and American whiskey as well," Noe said.
Gov. Andy Beshear made an appearance at the distillery and said the bourbon industry brings in nearly $9 billion a year to the commonwealth.
"It introduces people to Kentucky," Beshear said. "It brings people here for a thriving tourism industry, and it employs a ton of Kentuckians. Just another step by a wonderful company in furthering this great bourbon industry."
In hopes that more people come as friends and leave as family.
"I'm still so excited to just be able to continue on this tradition of my family," Noe said.
Eight generations of Beam distillers have carried on the family bourbon tradition since 1795. The family says the James B. Beam Distilling Co. is the Birthplace of Bourbon.
For more information about the experience, click here.
