LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Beam will launch its' first single malt whiskey, made exclusively from American Malted Barley.
Single malts typically come from Scotland or Ireland, but this is Jim Beam's first such release in a rapidly growing market.
It's called Clermont Steep, created by eighth-generation Master Distiller Freddie Noe. He said drinkers can expect rich vanilla and caramel notes.
Clermont Steep will sell for about $60 and hit stores sometime in June.
