LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville manufacturer Kentuckiana Curb Co. plans to construct a factory in Simpsonville, Ky., to build highly efficient commercial HVAC units, a move that could more than double the company’s employment.
KCC Manufacturing, as the company does business, could employ 700 people at the Shelby County plant at wages averaging $29 per hour, including the value of employee benefits, according to information presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority on Thursday.
KCC plans to build 380,000 square feet of facilities on 80 acres along Buck Creek Road in Simpsonville, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
Kentuckiana Curb Co. is a subsidiary of Kentuckiana Comfort Center, an employee-owned private company based in Jeffersontown.
The Shelby County operation will primarily manufacture private-label HVAC units that provide 100% outside air replacement, a higher ventilation standard that is increasingly important in schools, hospitals and other commercial buildings, said Kentuckiana Curb Co. chief financial officer Tony Balbach.
“Now after Covid-19, everybody is like, ‘I want fresh air in that building,’” Balbach said.
The Shelby County facility will not replace KCC’s current plant at 2621 Technology Drive in Jeffersontown, which also makes the HVAC units, Balbach said.
Instead, production of the units will more than double with the Shelby County facility, Balbach said.
KCC also has a plant at 2716 Grassland Drive in Jeffersontown, which manufactures metal curbs for mounting HVAC units to roofs as well as other products.
Balbach said the company has about 650 employees in all between the two Jeffersontown facilities and a third facility in Tooele, Utah.
The company has been eyeing an expansion of its HVAC manufacturing since 2019, when it announced a plan to spend $50 million and hire 400 employees.
That plan involved a Louisville location that didn’t materialize and is now replaced by the Shelby County plan, Balbach said.
KCC plans to spend $60 million on the expansion, which is slated to be finished in 2023.