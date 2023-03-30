LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky will become the 37th state to legalize sports wagering.
The socially conservative Senate mustered 25 votes — two more than needed — on Thursday to pass House Bill 551, which Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has pledged to sign.
After many years of failed attempts, supporters finally found success with a pared-down bill that does not legalize online poker, nor daily fantasy sports.
Kentuckians will be allowed to bet on games at the state’s nine horse tracks and at their casino-style historical horse racing venues like Derby City Gaming, though not at other physical locations.
The bill is a win for the state’s horse racing industry, as it mandates that even online- and app-based wagering platforms like FanDuel and Draft Kings have agreements with a horse track to get a license.
Each track can reach a deal with up to three online vendors, according to the bill.
The measure is expected to generate about $22 million annually in tax revenue for the state. Supporters have said border states like Indiana and Ohio benefit from Kentuckians’ wagering dollars.
About 80% of the betting would take place online and through apps, Rep. Michael Meredith, the sponsor of the bill, said earlier this month.
A majority of states have legalized some form of sports betting since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision paved the way, including six of Kentucky's seven border states.