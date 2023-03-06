LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported the lowest annual unemployment rate in state history last year, the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet announced Monday.
According to a news release, the state's unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in 2022, down from 4.4% in 2021. It's the lowest since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting state unemployment rates in 1976.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the country's annual unemployment decreased to 3.6% from 5.3% in 2021.
According to a news release, more than 30,000 Kentuckians were employed last year compared to 2021, totaling to 1,937,537 people. The civilian labor force in 2022 was estimated at 2,048,066.
"Kentucky’s economy continued to improve through 2022," said Dr. Mike Clark, director at University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research.
In a federal survey of business establishments excluding jobs in agriculture and self-employed workers, the state's nonfarm annual average payroll employment in 2022 increased by 3.1%. Kentucky's leisure and hospitality sector grew by 13,700 positions last year.
"Kentucky’s employers expanded their payrolls to help meet strong demand for their goods and services last year," Clark said. "The job gains were widespread with all major sectors showing more jobs in 2022 than the previous year."
According to a news release, Kentucky's manufacturing sector grew by 9,300 jobs last year, while the state's professional and business services sector increased by 8,500 jobs. The educational and health services sector grew by 5,500 positions and construction added 3,100 jobs.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.