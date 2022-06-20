LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is rolling out a new type of restaurant in Louisville.
It's the same recipe, but the restaurant is getting a new look. The Louisville-based company opened one of it's "next generation" stores on Preston Highway on Monday.
This KFC is different. It comes with a new digital-first layout that is designed to make getting chicken easier than ever before.
"This is has been in the works for a while now, and since COVID and everything, this is one of the biggest things we have had to do here," said April Downing with Market Coach.
Among the changes customers will see are dedicated entrances for delivery drivers and parking areas for online orders to do a "quick pick-up."
The redesigned restaurant has a 30-seat dining room. It is one of just 10 locations of its kind across the nation, and the company was excited to bring it to the home of KFC's world headquarters.
"Corporate has been totally dedicated to streamlining the online ordering process. We tested it out before we ended up rolling it out and we still have 4-6 people who primarily work on DoorDash, Grub Hub and so on," said Chris Skopis with Market Coach.
The new restaurant will provide opportunities for 50 part- and full-time jobs.
