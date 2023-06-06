A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif., about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. Attorneys general in 17 states plus Washington, DC, on Thursday urged the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal; a response to a sharp increase in thefts fueled by a viral social media challenge. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)