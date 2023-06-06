LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kia is fighting back against a popular TikTok trend that showed viewers how to steal cars.
More than three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites.
Some U.S. cities have reported that 60% or more of their auto theft reports now involve Hyundais or Kias. Videos on TikTok and other sites that illustrate how to start and steal Kia and Hyundai models — using only a screwdriver and a USB cable — have allowed the thefts to spread across the nation since late 2021.
Kia has started to mail out letters to owners with a code to sign up for a free steering wheel lock. While the car could still be jumped, the steering wheel is inoperable.
The steering wheel lock is available free of charge and will ship directly to owners if they place orders by Dec. 1, 2024.
Hyundai has offered similar devices.
