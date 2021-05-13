LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( WDRB) -- The LEO Weekly is up for sale, with no minimum offer.
Editor Aaron Yarmuth announced on Wednesday that he's resigning and accepting proposals to sell the Louisville Eccentric Observer weekly newspaper.
"It really has been/is a privilege to be a part of this storied publication. The frustrations and headaches -- which are part of any job or small business -- are vastly outweighed by the joys and rewards of working with this awesome group of people, and delivering this community a new piece of unique, free press every week," Yarmuth wrote.
He said the proposals to buy the paper should be no more than a page, include a vision for the LEO along with the experience to ensure the paper's future and a monetary bid. The column said no offer is too small and non-profits are welcome.
Yarmuth said the person taking over should value creativity, engage the community and have a commitment to fun. Proposals will be accepted through June 1.
"LEO needs someone who will protect the platform it provides for voices and organizations who aren't covered by traditional media; who will grow the wealth of talented local journalists; and who wants to make Louisville a better, weirder… more fun place," Yarmuth said.
LEO was founded in 1990 by Yarmuth's father, who is the current U.S. Representative John Yarmuth for Kentucky's 3rd District.
Aaron Yarmuth did not say what's next for him, but he managed to add a few political jabs on his way out.
"In the coming weeks, I will be moving on from LEO, after nearly seven years. It's certainly bittersweet, and not without some regrets - chief among them, that I didn't outlast Mitch McConnell (but I did outlast Trump and Bevin!). I have a lot left to say and do, and I'm sure whatever my next endeavor is it will include engaging the issues I've grappled with in my weekly column. Maybe I'll run for office. Maybe I'll start a podcast… I hear that's what millennials are into these days," Yarmuth said.
Anyone interested in buying The LEO Weekly can send proposals or questions to ayarmuth@leoweekly.com
