LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Thousands of fans will be traveling to Louisville for NCAA Tournament games next week, and the city is getting ready.
Seven teams will be coming through Louisville during the men's and women's tournaments, which will bring in millions of dollars to the local economy.
The Main Street restaurants like Doc Crow's are ready to hear screaming fans and see dollar signs as the NCAA Tournament comes town this weekend for the women, and next weekend for the men. Doc Crow's said it could see a two-hour wait during the highest attended games.
"We’re pumped," said Thad Wharton, assistant general manager of Doc Crow's.
And that is the crowd tourism officials are hoping for: those who live regionally, just far enough to not drive immediately home after the game.
"[The regional teams] all travel well. You have Virginia, Tennessee, Purdue – love to have any of those teams here competing," said Lisa Mills with the Louisville Sports Commission. "We love the opportunity to be able to host these types of post-championship events in Louisville."
The men's tournament is expected to bring in nearly $16 million, with an additional $4 million expected from the women's tourney.
For those planning on getting a hotel, they're at a premium. Many, like the Galt House, are already sold out with the help of the Mid-America Trucking Show in town at the same time, March 28-30.
The tournaments will offer a new set of patrons that downtown businesses hope will become repeat customers.
"Just seeing the different colleges and the different people from all over the country coming here — it's going to be pretty cool," Wharton said.
The first of the games starts this Friday, when the U of L women take on Robert Morris University at noon.
