LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based concrete supplier plans to build a plant in Elizabethtown.
Advance Ready Mix is expanding because of the expected demand from Ford's BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, according to a news release. It will be the seventh Advance Ready Mix plant, which will be located at 600 New Glendale Road.
Advance Ready Mix has worked with Ford to create the initial infrastructure for the battery park in the past year.
"There will continue to be a need for our services in the area and that is why we decided to move forward with opening a permanent plant in Elizabethtown," Camilla Schroeder, president and owner of Advance Ready Mix said in a news release. "In the coming years, Ford's BlueOval SK Battery Park will have a significant impact on local and regional economies, bringing new suppliers and businesses to the area."
Advance Ready Mix was created in 1979. The additional location is expected to create 10 to 15 jobs. Construction is expected to begin by the end of summer 2023.
