LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday.
Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business.
The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following several shootings. According to recent police records, there have been several shootings at the location, including a shooting on May 30, a murder on July 22, and on July 24, a woman was shot in the stomach.
Since last June, the business has received several public nuisance citations from the Department of Codes and Regulations— all the result of alleged criminal activity.
Maher Ghareeb, the owner of the property where Boone's Marathon gas station is located, took steps to block a recent order to vacate, which includes filing a motion to dismiss and serving the tenant with an eviction notice.
On Friday, the case went before the Metro Code Enforcement Board. Attorneys for the property owner and the city were each given a chance to call witnesses.
The city called a sergeant for Louisville Metro Police's First Division, who testified about recent shootings at the gas station.
"A female was shot in the stomach as she walked outside of the gas station," LMPD Sgt. Christina Beaven said.
Ghareeb shared some of the steps he has taken to prevent violence.
"My promise to the codes and regulations and the police department based on these violations that I'm going to go ahead and evict my tenants and I delivered on my promise to them in return for them giving us chance to clean and maintain the property," Ghareeb said.
David Pearl with the Code Enforcement Board said "human lives" have been sacrificed because of inaction of the property owner. He upheld the order to vacate.
"This is egregious, what has happened here at this property and to think that at the last minute the owner can step in and say, 'oh I'm innocent and I am going to abate the issue and I'm going to take care of the issue,' no, we are not going to go there," Pearl said.
The order is for 90 days, but Ghareeb can appeal that in district court.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.