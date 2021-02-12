LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents can help a local charity just by going out to eat.
Louisville Restaurant Week is taking place Feb. 22-28. Participating restaurants will offer a three-course menu for $26, $36 or $46.
Louisville Restaurant Week will be donating $1 for each of the first 1,000 meals to McAtee Community Kitchen. The organization provides meals and groceries to families in west Louisville, Shelby Park and Smoketown.
Louisville Tourism said it will match the donation.
"As restaurants continue to face one of the most challenging times in recent history, Louisville Restaurant Week will once again provide a much-needed lift this Winter," Tony Frank, organizer of Louisville Restaurant Week, said in a statement. "In addition to generating business for the participating restaurants, Restaurant Week gives consumers an event to look forward to and a sense of normalcy that allows them to safely support and try new restaurants in their community."
Restaurants currently expected to participate include:
- Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar
- 8Up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen
- Four Pegs
- Grassa Gramma
- IeMOO
- The Limbo
- LOUVINO (Highlands)
- LOUVINO (Douglass Hills)
- Matt Winn's Steakhouse
- Mesh
- The Melting Pot
- Napa River Grill
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
- The Village Anchor
- Sarino
- Vincenzo's
More are expected to be announced. Reservations are encouraged.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
